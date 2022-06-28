Happy Birthday Vivian Dsena: Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani to Madhubala, looking back at his popular roles

Vivian Dsena celebrates his 34th birthday on Tuesday, June 28. The actor may stay away from the social media and the limelight, he often manages to make headlines due to his work and personal life. He is currently seen in the daily soap Sirf Tum with Eisha Gupta and is being applauded for his character on the show. Vivian lost a lot of weight to slip into the shoes of a college-going guy. Apart from this, he was also in the news for his relationship with a former Egyptian journalist, whom he plans to marry soon.

Vivian Dsena became a household name with the show, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani as Abhay Raichand. The series was inspired by the Hollywood film, Twilight and the series, The Vampire Diaries. Vivian played the role of a vampire that grabbed eyeballs and made him super hit. On the occasion of his birthday, let's rewind and take a look at some of his noteworthy roles in the television industry.

Kasamh Se

Vivian played the role of Vicky Jai Walia in the show. Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai essayed the lead characters on the show, but Vivian managed to leave a mark with his raw looks.

Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani

He was paired opposite Sukirti Kandpal and was seen as a vampire on the show. Girls fell in love with his character and couldn't stop gushing over his character Abhay Raichand. This show was the turning point in Vivian's life.

Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon

Another show that enhanced his career was Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon alongside Drashti Dhami. He was seen as Bollywood's superstar RK (Rishabh Kundra) on the show. Last year there were rumours that the second season of the show is in the pipeline too. However, there have been no developments yet.

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Vivian was hailed for his character Harman Singh in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. In the show, he falls in love with a transgender and even marries her (Rubina Dilaik). His progressive role was like a breath of fresh air on the television, but he quit the show after a few years.

Sirf Tum

Vivian's role Ranveer Oberoi is a football lover in the show and falls in love with Eisha Singh's character, Suhani. The show is said to be loosely inspired by Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's film, Kabir Singh.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vivian Dsena clears the air on his show Sirf Tum's comparison with Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh