Happy Birthday Yuvika Chaudhary: 5 times when the actress and Prince Narula gave us couple goals

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula are one of the most loved couples and they have always left fans in awe of their relationship. They met on the reality show Bigg Boss 9 and instantly fell in love with each other. Their unusual love story had always remained the talk of the town. It was different from other love stories that end after the show ends. Both then participated in another reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' and won the show too. They have always given us major couple goals.

Prince Narula has always supported his wife even when she was trolled for her remark. Recently, she was trolled for using a casteist slur in one of her YouTube videos. Twitter witnessed the trend #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary after a video of the actress vlogging went viral. Yuvika Chaudhary and her husband had shared videos on Instagram asking for forgiveness. They said we don’t believe in any discrimination and weren’t aware of the real meaning of the word. “First of all, with folded hands, I apologise to you’ll. I used the word unknowingly and I didn’t know the meaning. Please forgive a mistake that happened unknowingly,” she said in Hindi.

The actress started her career by participating in Zee Cine Stars Ki Khoj in 2004. She was seen in the daily soap Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, in which she played Aastha. In 2006, she also appeared in Himesh Reshammiya's music video for the song "Wada Tainu" from the album Aap Kaa Surroor. She also appeared in a Bollywood film Om Shanti Om, Summer 2007, and Toh Baat Pakki. Her most recent releases are The Shaukeens, Afra Tafri and Yaarana. She was also a part of the Punjabi film Yaaran Da Katchup.

Today is her birthday and on this day we brought to you five moments when the couple gave us major relationship goals.

To note, she made her comeback to television with Life OK's show Dafa 420 but was later replaced by Madhurima Tuli. In 2018, she was seen in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya as Tina was also seen in an episode of Laal Ishq as Shikha opposite her husband.

