Happy Brithday Asha Negi: Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha sends birthday love to her 'forever crush' & it's adorable

Kumkum Bhagya star Sriti Jha took to her social media handle to wish birthday girl Asha Negi in the sweetest way possible, and it will leave you awestruck. Take a look.

Asha Negi is one of the most talented and sought-after actresses in the entertainment industry. The beautiful diva is not only known for her scintillating performance but also her impeccable style and loving personality. Today (August 23, 2020) is a special day for Asha, as she is celebrating her birthday. Yes, it is Asha Negi's 'Happy Wala Birthday' today, and her fans are showering her with loads of love and blessings. Fans are consistently sending best wishes to the actress and praising her for her achievements.

Not only fans but her friends from the industry are also doing all to make her birthday 'extra special' with their heartwarming wishes. Among them to send Asha warm birthday love is Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha aka Pragya. Sriti took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of birthday Girl Asha as she penned a beautiful message. Sriti wrote, 'Happy Birthday forever crush' and tagged Asha in the post. In the picture, Asha is seen relaxing on a couch as she looks beautiful in her casual best.

Take a look at Sriti's birthday wish for Asha here:

To note, Asha shot to fame as Purvi Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta opposite . The gorgeous diva hails from The Dehradun girl and has also bagged the title of Miss Uttarakhand 2009. She has also made a special place in the viewer's hearts with her roles in Ek Mutthi Aasmaan and Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan on the small screen. Not only TV, but she is now spreading her charm on the OTT platform with web shows like Baarish, and was recently seen in Abhay 2 starring Kunal Kemmu, Ram Kapoor, Chunky Panday.

Here's wishing the very loving Asha Negi a very Happy Birthday! You go Girl!

