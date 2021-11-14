Happy Children’s Day 2021: Nakuul Mehta, Divyanka Tripathi, Rupali Ganguly & others wish fans
Nakuul Mehta shared an image with his mother and wrote, “I got it from my Mamma. @shailmehta58 #HappyChildrensDay.” On his picture, his wife Jankee replied, “& Sufi got it from his Dadda.” She also shared an adorable image with son Sufi and wished fans. Divyanka shared her childhood picture. She writes, “Amongst all the bored faces spot the compulsive poser on the extreme left! Actor ban-ne ke early symptoms! Or in Hindi we can say- 'पूत के पाओं पालने में नज़र आते हैं!”
Rupali Ganguly wrote, “To the boy who forever refuses to stand still for a picture but somehow we convince him to (his expression says it all!!!) Happy Children’s Day to my little Rudransh and to the child in all of us!” Vivek Dahiya also shared a series of pictures and wished ‘Happy bachha diwas’.
Take a look at the posts here:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wished the nation on this day. He wrote, “Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary."
