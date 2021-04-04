Happy Easter 2021: Remo Dsouza, Jennifer Winget, Sumona Chakravarti & others wish fans love & happiness

Television celebrities share their happiness and celebration with fans. They send wishes on social platforms.

On the special occasion of Easter day, which is being celebrated in the world, television celebrities took to social media to wish their fans love and happiness. Easter is largely celebrated by Christians. They usually prepare lavish dishes, eggs made of chocolates as part of the celebration. , Remo D'Souza, Krystel Dsouza and many others poured their heartfelt wishes for their fans on social media. Beyhadh fame actress Jennifer took to her official Twitter handle and wished her fans on Easter day.

Jennifer wrote, “Happy Easter everyone (Sic)”. Ace choreographer Remo D'Souza shared a glimpse of Easter celebrations at home. Sharing a video on his Instagram he wrote, "You may fall but you have the strength and the capability to rise again. Let's rise from the bad and lead to the good. HAPPY EASTER (sic)." On the other hand, actress shared her Easter special selfie and video of celebration on Instagram. She captioned the picture Easter morning cheers. Cheers to the wish you were here, but you are not (sic)."

Sumona Chakravarti also took to micro-blogging site and shared pictures of her new plants. She captioned it as “#HappyEaster to everyone (sic)."

Take a look at the wishes here:

