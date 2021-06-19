Happy Father’s Day: 5 characters on Indian television that prove they are the 'coolest dads'

Right from Moshin Khan to Ssudeep Sahir, they are portraying the ideal father’s role on television soaps. They have been teaching their child right and wrong but in style.

Parents are a very important part of anyone’s life. We owe a lot to them as they put their children’s needs before theirs, but also guide them at every step. Fathers are one figure who is often taken for granted in the family. Their selfless love and feelings need to be celebrated every second of the day. And that’s why every third Sunday of June month is celebrated as Father’s Day every year. And this year it falls on June 20.

According to European tradition, there is a story behind this day in Arkansas a girl named Sonora Smart Dodd’s mother passed away when she was 16. Her father, William Smart, raised her and five brothers. To honour her father’s selfless efforts, she celebrated her father’s birthday as father’s day. This was a special gesture by her and we can also do the same. In the busy life, we have forgotten the fact that they need us more when they grow old. And the pandemic has given us chance to celebrate many moments with them which will be treasured lifelong. We have often forgotten to spend time with them.

On this most people exchange cards, bake cakes, prepare hearty meals, or even present flowers to their fathers as a symbol of their love and gratitude. Fathers are also the best friend of their children and on this, we have curated a list of characters on Indian television who are the coolest dads.

1. Sachin Tyagi plays the father’s role of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

His character in the show is seen as Manish Goenka. He is shown as a chirpy, happy-going father to whom one can discuss anything. He never misses any chance of teasing his son in the show. Also matches steps with his son. He is seen as one of the coolest father who is always supporting his son and also explains him things when he is in a problem.

2. Ssudeep Sahir in Tera Yaar Hoon Main

He plays Rajeev Bhansal, a father who is eager to keep up with today's time and be a part of his son's life. He is being appreciated for his performance in the show. He tries a lot to match with his son and the way they live their life. He had said, ‘I have a friendly relationship with my father. But I have seen a lot of people who are not close to their fathers even though they love their fathers.”

3. Moshin Khan as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

He is the father of two children—Kairav and Akshara. He is playing a very caring and protective father role. But at the same time, he is also very sporty who always encourages them to do something in their life. He never creates pressure on them to be on top but explains to them to live life on their terms.

4. in Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

A typical father, who is a successful businessman, loves to splurge on his chiildren. But he also teaches them to be independent and earn money themselves. In the serial, he is seen appreciating and scolding both. In some episodes, he is also seen going to pubs with his children and dancing to the fullest.

5.

Another gem of father any child would love to have. He always scolds his son in the show but when comes to support he stands first.

We wish everyone a happy fathers day!

Also Read: Are you a control freak millennial dad? THIS Father’s Day learn to be more friendly with your kids

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×