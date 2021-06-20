Happy Father’s Day: Ankita Lokhande, Anita Hassanandani, Karan Patel & others wish real life superheroes

Television celebrities took to their social handles and wished their fathers on a special day. They also wrote special messages for them.

On Father’s Day today, everyone is taking a trip down memory lane and thanking them for their selfless love and sacrifices. Fathers are so important in our life. They guide and support us. The pandemic has been rough on all of us as many of us have lost them. They are remembering them today and sharing a lot of pictures to make this day more special. Right from , Gauahar Khan to , everyone is sharing some beautiful memories.

Ankita Lokhande wrote, ‘Paa I see the effortless dedication to care and love in you. I am thankful for all the things you prepared me for. You have always encouraged me although you were never as vocal as mamma but Your influence and your stong presence was always there.’ Actor Karan Patel shared a picture with his daughter and wrote, ‘Lots of love and care for all the children in the world, its thanks to you’ll that we even get to celebrate #FathersDay …. HAPPY FATHERS DAY’.

Anita Hassanandani shared a video featuring Rohit Reddy and Aaravv and wrote, ‘Happy Father’s Day!’. Neha Kakkar wrote, ‘Papa Aap Jaisa Koi Nahin!! Happy Father’s Day Aapko and to All the Fathers in the world.’

Take a look at the wishes here:

Ex-Big Boss contestant Gauahar Khan shared a picture from her wedding expressing how much she misses her father. She has also lost him this year. Her post read, “I miss you!!!!! #MyHero #HappyFathersDay 2021 . You are with me I know that . #ZafarAhmedKhan the coolest , most loving , most gentle father to us .” Many others also wished their fathers.

