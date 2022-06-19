Happy Father's Day: Haarsh Limbachiyaa to Aditya Narayan, 5 TV celebs who became a dad this year

Every year the third Sunday of June is observed as 'Father’s Day'. This year we celebrate 'Father's Day' on June 19. This day honours all the dads around the world, their beautiful presence in our lives, the paternal bond we share with them, and to embrace fatherhood. We all know our dads are our strong pillars of strength, and without their blessings and support, it is nearly impossible to achieve anything. Our fathers essay the role of the silent cheerleader in our lives, and just their one smile and small appreciation make our world a beautiful place.

Dads are known to have unconditional love for their kids and be it a son or a daughter, a father happens to be their first hero always. Our Hindi television industry has always taken the initiative to beautifully represent the relationship of a father-daughter or a father-son duo through our daily soaps. The actors who take up these roles leave no stones unturned to showcase the best on-screen bond before us.

This year many of our television celebs have welcomed their babies and are on cloud nine as they are embracing fatherhood with utmost joy. Being a father for the first time is truly a special feeling, and our stars are unbounded with this joy as they enter the new phase of their lives.

As we celebrate Father's Day, let’s have a look at our TV celebs who embraced fatherhood this year:

Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh were blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022. The duo fondly called their baby 'Gola' and recently named him ‘Laksh’. This adorable family picture was recently shared by Haarsh on his Instagram handle.

Aditya Narayan

Singer-host Aditya Narayan and his actor-wife Shweta Agarwal were blessed with a baby girl on 24th February 2022. Later, Aditya conducted an AMA session on her Instagram where he revealed his daughter's name as 'Tvisha Narayan Jha'.

Gurmeet Choudhary

Isn’t this picture too adorable? Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee became proud parents of a baby girl on April 03, 2022. Debina and Gurmeet named their darling daughter Lianna.

Nikitin Dheer

Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer were blessed with a baby girl on the 12th of May, 2022. Within a few hours of the birth of their little one, the couple shared the news on social media and announced the name of the daughter as 'Devika Dheer'.

Ankit Gera

Ankit Gera and his wife Rashi Puri were recently blessed with a baby boy, on June 10. The couple hasn't named their little bundle of joy but fondly call him 'Little A'.

