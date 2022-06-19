Happy Father's Day: Hina Khan shares a throwback PIC with her dad as she remembers him: Always your girl

Hina Khan suffered a huge loss last year when she lost the person she was most closed to– her father. Her father Aslam Khan had passed away following a cardiac arrest on April 20, 2021. The incident happened when she was away for the shoot of her music video Baarish with Shaheer Sheikh in Kashmir. After hearing the news, she had flown down from Kashmir to Mumbai. And, today on the occasion of Father's Day, the 34-year-old actress remembered her late father and shared a throwback photo on her official Instagram handle.

Hina walked down the memory lane and shared one of her childhood memories with her dad. While sharing the post, she wrote, "Always always always your girl...Aur kya likhun.. can’t express...I feel you in everything..I Miss you in everything..#FathersDay #DaddysStrongGirl #MyGuidingLight".

Check Hina Khan's post here:

Hina rose to stardom after portraying Akshara in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a contestant in Season 11 of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Salman Khan and in which she came in second place. The actress is all set to portray the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'.

Hina shared with IANS about Seven One, "I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn't have any makeup on and didn't have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character as a real life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges.”

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Hina Khan wins Super Stylish Charismatic Diva title; Looks glamorous in black