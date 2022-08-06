Happy Friendship Day: Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, Kanwar Dhillon-Alice Kaushik, 5 TV couples who started as BFFs

Friendship is the most beautiful and purest bond shared between two people. Your best friend is the one with whom you can share all your secret and share your feeling, without getting judged. Your best friend stays with you in the ups and downs of life, and no matter how far you both are geographical, they are always there for you. Many times it happens that the bond of friendship slowly develops into a beautiful love story. The telly industry has a long list of best friends who fell in love with each other. Here are some popular actor duos who were best friends first.

Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik

Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik met on the sets of their show Pandya Store. They have stark opposite nature, but this is what made their bond stronger. The duo became good friends on the show and slowly their friendship turned into a beautiful love story.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

The most adorable Bigg Boss couple had been friends for some years before they entered Bigg Boss 14. The duo had been in constant support of each other in the house and they fell in love with each other during the show.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

Roadies fame Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met for the first time in Bigg Boss 9 and they felt an instant connection with one another. The duo became good friends in the show and Prince proposed to her inside the house by making a heart-shaped roti for her. The couple tied the knot in 2018.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma met for the first time on sets of their popular show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. They became good friends while working on the show. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya, both are very dedicated and fun-loving people, which made their bond special. Soon they realized that something was brewing between them and finally the couple got hitched in November 2021.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. They became good friends on the show and started caring for each other. Both of them are very possessive of each other and value their special bond. The actors have not accepted their relationship publicly.

