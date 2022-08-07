Happy Friendship Day: Smriti Irani-Ekta Kapoor to Aly Goni-Rahul Vaidya; BFFs of Telly town

The most special for celebrating the bond of friendship is Friendship Day. Around the world, people are celebrating the day dedicated to friendship. Television actors are not an exception. There are numerous actors in the TV industry who share good bond with each for years. Here are some popular actors and their T-town besties.

Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi

Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi have been each other’s happy place and support system for many years. Mandira also hosted a welcome party for Mouni post her wedding with Suraj Nambiar.

Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani made her telly debut with Ekta Kapoor’s show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, was part of the show for a long time. The became good friends through the show and even now they often meet up.

Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair

Balika Vadhu 2 fame Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair found a friend in each other during their stay in Cape Town for shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

See video here

Sumona Chakravarti and Urvashi Dholakia

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti and Naagin 6 actress Urvashi have been friends for a long time and they often go on vacations together.

Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi

Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi’s bond is one of the most popular ones in the telly industry. The duo is often seen hanging out together and love to pull each other’s legs.

Ekta Kapoor and Anita Hassanandani

Ekta Kapoor and Anita Hassanandani has been best of friends since their early working days. Anita met Ekta Kapoor when she worked in her show Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfl8QFftwmk/

Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya

The bromance of Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya is quite popular among the fans. The duo met in Bigg Boss 14 and immediately formed a connection in the house.

Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat

Pratik Sehajpal and choreographer Nishant Bhat met on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT and became good friends. They were seen together in Bigg Boss 15 and now their bonding can be witnessed Rohit Shetty’s reality show.

