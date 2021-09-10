Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Arjun Bijlani, Gautam Rode, Rupali Ganguly & others bring Ganpati idol home

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most popular festivals of the country and it is celebrated with full enthusiasm and energy every year. The entertainment industry in Maharashtra also celebrates the auspicious day as they seek the blessings of lord Ganesha. Numerous TV celebs bring home an idol of Ganesha to their homes every year and decorate their temple with beautiful flowers and lightings. Here her the glimpses of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations of the celebrities as they welcome the lord into their homes for the year 2021.

Gautam rode shared a beautiful picture with a massive idol of Lord Ganesha as he wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi friends May lord Ganesha bless you and your loved ones with happiness and health. Ganpati Bappa Morya”

Rupali Ganguly shared the picture with spectacular decorations done with flowers as she wrote ‘Bappa Morya’

Karenvir Bohra shared a video where hi is seen giving shape to his eco friendly Ganpati idol, as he wrote in captions, “Wishing everyone a #ecofriendly #happyganeshchaturthi May #ganesha take away all your troubles and shower prosperity in your life Thank you @rithvik_d for this #mitti You really motivated me”

Shweta Tiwari also shared a picture of the beautiful floral decorations around lord ganesha idol.

Gurmeet Chaudhary had shared picture of himself making the Ganpati idol with soil, and wrote in caption, “This feeling is priceless.. Making my own Bappa #ganpatibappamorya #gurmeetchoudhary #thursdaymotivation #thursdayvibes”

has shared video of the Aarti with his entire family as they are all dressed up in traditional attires. He wrote, “Ganpati bappa morya . May lord ganesha take away all ur worries and bless you all with happiness,good health and prosperity. #ganpatibappamorya #ganeshchaturthi #feelkaroreelkaro #feelitreelit”

Rahul Vaidya and wifey Disha Parmar also shared pictures from their first post wedding Ganpati celebrations.