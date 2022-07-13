Happy Guru Purnima: Tina Datta to Avneet Kaur; TV Celebs revere their gurus

Guru Purnima is an occasion where the students revere their gurus. This festival is celebrated on July 13, and several television celebrities have taken this opportunity to honour their teachers. Reem Shaikh, who is getting herself trained in 'kathak' dance form in Terence Lewis' studio, shared a video and thanked her guru for the teachings. It also happened to be his birthday and Reem shared wishes for him. She captioned the video, "#throwback Happy birthday guruji… thank you for your teachings. @rajendrachaturvedi (sic)"

Take a look at Reem Shaikh's video here

Neeharika Roy, who essays the role of Radha in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan shared, "On Guru Purnima, I would like to thank all my teachers who have taught me positive things and guided me towards the right path. I remember, when I was in school, we used to celebrate Guru Purnima in a very unique way by dressing up like our teachers and presenting them with sweets as a reward for helping us grow and learn. While I might not be able to meet my teachers this year, I would really like to wish them a very Happy Guru Purnima."

Aladdin actress, who is currently busy with her Punjabi projects and Bollywood film, also posted a picture of a child seeking blessings from a sage.

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Ridhima Pandit posted an image with the caption on it, "Everyone is my teacher. Some I seek. Some I subconsciously attract. Often, I learn simply by observing others. Some may be completely unaware that I'm learning from them, yet I bow deeply in gratitude. Happy Guru Purnima. #gurupurnima."

Shilpa Shetty posted a shloka dedicated to the Gurus and translated its meaning into English for her followers.

Tina Datta made a special post on her Instagram in a mustard saree paired with a pink blouse and wished Guru Purnima to everyone. Her caption read: "Guru brightens the path of darkness and ignorance with his knowledge! His presence activates and enhances our lives. #HappyGuruPurnima (sic)"

Check out her Instagram post here:

She also made two posts on Guru Purnima on her Instagram story section. She re-shared Indian Yoga Guru and spiritual leader Sadhguru's message that read: "A Guru is not someone who holds the torch for you, he is the torch."

Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Swami Bijlani re-posted a post from their fans that wished the duo Happy Guru Purnima. See the photo here:

