Happy Holi 2020 EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh recalls the time she had too much Bhaang

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh gets talking about her Holi memories, says, "My best Holi memories go back to when I was back home in Lucknow for the festival. I would always have crazy fun celebrating with some of my oldest and best friends in the city."

Arti Singh has got her claim to fame with Bigg Boss 13, one that she was looking for and her journey on the show has been everything that she and her family members are all proud of. The actress is not just emotional and has a soft spot for people she cares for, but she also has this crazy fun side of her, one that she has given us a glimpse of, time and again while on the show. Post her appearance on the show, the actress has made her way into the hearts of many and continues to be loved for her stint in the show.

As Holi 2020 is here, the actress got talking about her best Holi memories and narrated, "My best Holi memories go back to when I was back home in Lucknow for the festival. I would always have crazy fun celebrating with some of my oldest and best friends in the city. We would play with lots of colour and just have a blast. I remember this one time on a particular Holi day where I had to catch a flight in the evening but I drank so much bhaang in the afternoon while playing Holi that I couldn't function too properly, and my mother, I remember was so livid at me that day. It will be one of the best Holi memories ever because now I can happily laugh at it. "

Holi is a time to have fun and rejoice oneself and her memories sure seem to prove that she has done some crazy things, but what about you? Write down your crazy Holi memories in the comments below! Here's wishing you a safe and Happy Holi 2020!

