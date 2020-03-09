Happy Holi 2020 EXCLUSIVE: Shivangi Joshi RECOUNTS favourite memory of celebrating the festival with family

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In an exclusive chat, Shivangi Joshi, recounted celebrating Holi with family in Dehradun. Read on.

Shivangi Joshi is today a well-known name in the industry. Shivangi sure has had a beautiful journey of her own and to her credit, she has worked hard each day for the same. As we hear up to celebrate the festival of Holi, we asked Shivangi her favourite memory of the festival and how has her way of celebrating it changed over the years. Shivangi recounted celebrating the festival with family in Dehradun and is glad people are more responsible today while celebrating.

“My mother and I celebrate Holi each year. We have a small Puja in the morning and we apply tikka. During our childhood, we used to play Holi a lot back in Dehradun and this time after 7 years we will be doing the same in Dehradun followed by a temple puja located in the outskirts of the city where we go every year,” Shivangi said. About celebrations, she added, “Over the years the celebration style has changed but the spirit of the celebration remains intact. I am glad that people are becoming aware and conserving water, using organic colors, pets unlike before are treated with care and respect. I am happy that the change is happening and it's happening for good.”

Shivangi recently made her music video debut with Aadatein. She has been slaying it on Television as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress has achieved a lot at a very young age and will soon be making her red carpet debut at Cannes 2020. Her feature film will be screened at the coveted film festival and the actress previously shared her excitement regarding the same.

Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Holi!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More