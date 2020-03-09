Happy Holi 2020 EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Chandna: Never warmed up to Holi but would embrace playing with flowers

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Surbhi Chandna opens up on her idea of celebrating Holi and more. Read.

Surbhi Chandna is one of the top actresses today on Television. After her stint on Ishqbaaz, she went to play an intriguing role in Sanjivani. Both her characters were much loved and as we gear up for Holi, we asked Surbhi if she has any fond memories of the festival and how has the celebration changed over the years. In an exclusive chat, Surbhi revealed, “The festival actually doesn’t really mean a lot to me. For me, it is like a holiday.”

Sharing her fond memory, Surbhi added, “The only fond memory I have is from my previous society to this society. Every year we used to wake up to Rang Barse songs playing downstairs. I prefer being at home during Holi. I don’t encourage the use of colours and wastage of water, and I am not fond of it. I think I have a phobia of seeing people coloured (laughs). I don’t think I will ever warm up to Holi.” She elaborated, “But yes, the fond memory I have is once the festival is over, everyone would gather for feast in the society and being the foodie I am, I gorged on it. I have memories of that.”

She also added that since she doesn’t like the festival, her close ones too ensure to not force her. “I have seen my close ones respecting the fact that I don’t like it and that is something I respect. This time around in general, it feels the festival is low-key which I think is a good thing. There are various ways of playing it, you can use flowers, can use colours to do canvas, you can binge on food, do the right way. I hope I get to see this,” she concluded.

