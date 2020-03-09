Happy Holi 2020 EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Kaveri Priyam has a message in view of coronavirus

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kaveri Priyam of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fame asks people to be cautious while playing Holi in the view of coronavirus alert. Read.

Kaveri Priyam, popular for playing the role of Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, has managed to garner lots of love over time with her acting chops. The actress has been able to show a variety of emotions in the last one year and her chemistry with Ritvik Arora on the show is much loved too. As we celebrate the festival of colours, Holi, we asked Kaveri on her plans for the day, to which the excited actress shared that she is extremely excited about the festival but has an important message as well in the view of coronavirus alert.

“I would like to wish all my amazing audience a very happy Holi it's been a complete year since we celebrated Holi together through the show last year,” she started off and added, “This is the second Holi and I am so thrilled and excited for you all to watch this special Holi episode. Also, I would like to say that considering the Corona illness going on takes precautions while celebrating Holi. Eat good things roam with your friends and family that's how I celebrate Holi personally. Use herbal dry colors don't waste much water and most of all enjoy to the fullest.”

Coronavirus has left many countries and states in a state of emergency and it is advised to be alert in the view of the medical condition. Meanwhile, speaking of Kaveri, in a short time, Kaveri’s bonding with Shaheer Sheikh and others have become quite strong. About becoming a household name today, she told earlier, “It's such a big show and it is watched by all the people across India even villages. It has definitely added to my popularity because nowadays when I step into a mall thinking that people might not recognise me in my straight hair, people come up to me and they ask for selfies. Everybody knows me now, I have become popular and all thanks to (producer) Rajan (Shahi) sir for giving me this big break of my life.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

