Happy Holi 2020: Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna & others sends wishes to fans on occasion of fest

On the occasion of Holi, several celebrities from the television industry extended their wishes to their fans.
Happy Holi 2020: Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna & others sends wishes to fans on occasion of fest
It’s time for Holi and the festival of colours has taken over the entire nation. From playing with colours and water balloons to munching gujiyas, Holi is indeed a chance to spend quality time with your family and loved ones. However, this year the Holi celebrations have been subsided due to the coronavirus scare and people are avoiding going to major Holi gatherings. But, the essence of Holi continues to be same as people are seen playing colours with their respective families.

Not only the aam aadmi, but the celebrities from the television world have also been taken over by the festive vibe. In fact, several celebrities like Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna, Rashami Desai etc have sent their wishes for this festival of colours to their fans. Nia, who is currently seen in Colors Naagin 4, was seen celebrating the festival on the sets of the show. She even shared a beautiful picture with lead actor Vijayndra Kumaria and wrote, “Happyyyyy holiiiiii from Brindevvvvv”. Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai also shared a stunning picture of herself drenched in colours also wished her fans on Holi. However, she also urged her fans to play safe amid the Coronavirus outbreak. “I would request all you people to stay safe, take right precautions and take care of your health first. Happy Holi! Health hai toh sab hai,” she added.

Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna also took advantage of Holi and ditched her usual doctors' coat and glammed up for the festival. She opted for a peach coloured outfit with beautiful silver embroidery and was looking like a sight to behold. On the other hand, Siddharth Nigam, who has been winning hearts as Aladdin, is having a working day on Holi. However, he too seems to enjoy the festive vibe but with listening to popular Holi tracks.

HOLI HAS BEGUNNN !! HAPPY HOLI EVERYONE

Wishing you all a very happy and safe Holi #loveandpeace @subisamuel @heli_daruwala @anusoru @reliancejewels

Happyyyy holi

