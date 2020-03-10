Happy Holi 2020: Shivangi Joshi looks beautiful while playing with colours as she wishes her fans for the fest

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

On the occasion of Holi, Shivangi Joshi shares a stunning picture of herself while extending her wishes to the fans

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular actresses of the Indian TV industry. The diva has become a household name courtesy her stupendous performance in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shivangi plays the role of Naira and we love to see her in the role of an ideal bahu, wife and mother. But apart from that, her bubbly nature and panache also make millions of hearts skip a beat. Interestingly, Shivangi, being an avid Instagram user, has always treated her fans with a beautiful picture of herself.

And on the occasion of Holi, the stunning actress maintained her trajectory of sharing a splendid picture of herself as she sent her wishes for the festival of colours. In the picture, Shivangi was dressed in a white suit which had a touch of golden colour to it. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was seen playing with colours and the smile on her face made it evident that she was enjoying every bit of the festival. In the caption, Shivangi wrote, “Happy Holi!!” followed by colourful heart emoticons.

Take a look at Shivangi Joshi’s Holi wish:

Interestingly, Shivangi will be celebrating Holi in Dehradun this year with her mother. Sharing her Holi plans, she told Pinkvilla, “My mother and I celebrate Holi each year. We have a small Puja in the morning and we apply tikka. During our childhood, we used to play Holi a lot back in Dehradun and this time after 7 years we will be doing the same in Dehradun followed by a temple puja located in the outskirts of the city where we go every year.”

Credits :Instagram

