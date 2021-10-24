Happy Karwa Chauth 2021: Divyanka Tripathi, Rupali Ganguly & Kamya Punjabi wish fans

Today, October 24, 2021, marks the celebration of the festival of Karwa Chauth. In this, married women and bride-to-be get dressed in their traditional outfits and observe day-long fast for the long life of their husbands. Celebrities from both film and television industries share lovely posts for their partners on social media and also wish their fans on the occasion. Celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Charu Asopa, Divyanka Tripathi, Rupali Ganguly, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and others took to their social handle and wished everyone.

Actress Divyanka Tripathi shared a poster of her and Vivek Dahiya on her Instagram stories and wished fans. Rupali Ganguly also shared a story on her Instagram and wrote, “Happy Karwa Chauth to all the women and couple out there who are fasting today.” Mahhi Vij also shared a video on her Instagram for Jay Bhanushali. This year, she will be celebrating alone as he is inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Kamya Punjabi shared her wedding video and wished fans.

Disha Parmar also shared pictures for her festive deck-up. She is seen wearing a red colour saree with mangalsutra and gajra in her head.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Charu Asopa shared the picture and wrote, “Happy karwa chauth to all the beautiful ladies out there.” On this day, women worship Karwa Mata, Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kartikeya and take a sankalpa (pledge) to observe the vrat with utmost devotion and sincerity. They begin their fast from sunrise and don't consume even a drop of water, let alone food until they see the moon.

