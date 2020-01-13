Happy Lohri 2020: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wish fans on the occasion of harvest festival

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has wished her fans on the special occasion of Lohri. Check out her latest Instagram post.

Today happens to be Lohri and the netizens have been wishing each other and exchanging greetings since morning. Lohri happens to be a folk festival of Punjab which marks the end of winter solstice. Apart from other people, our beloved celebs from the television industry have also indulged in merry making. Many renowned names from the Indian telly town have poured their wishes for the fans through the medium of social media. The latest to send Lohri wishes is Dahiya.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has recently shared a post on her Instagram handle in which she has sent her wishes to all her fans on the special occasion. Moreover, Divyanka has also shared two pictures along with the post in which she dresses up like a Punjabi bride. Clad in an all – red salwar suit, the actress look absolutely surreal in the pictures as she flashes her beaming smile while posing for the camera.

Check out the latest Instagram post of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya below:

On the professional front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she portrayed the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla aka Ishima, a special character which will remain in our minds forever. Although the show went off air some time back, Divyanka’s fan following is still on the rise for all the obvious reasons. The actress also appeared in a popular web series last year. Divyanka is married to television actor Vivek Dahiya and the two of them are among the most adorable couples of Indian Telly town.

Credits :Instagram

