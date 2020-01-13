Happy Lohri 2020: Hina Khan enjoys the harvest festival with beau Rocky Jaiswal; Watch VIDEO

Hina Khan took to social media to give fans a glimpse of her Lohri 2020 celebrations with beau Rocky Jaiswal. Check out the videos right here.

Festivals are always the perfect time for everyone to come together and share their joys with friends and family. Today, on the occasion of Lohri, everyone has been celebrating the festival and sharing photos and videos on social media. Lohri is a Punjabi folk festival and marks the end of the peak of winter, and also marks the harvest of the rabi crops. And also celebrating the festival is none other than, .

Hina has always been active on social media and she keeps sharing her day to day activities on social media, keeping the fans updated with what is happening in her life. Earlier in the day, she shared a throwback to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai days as she marks 11 years in the industry. And now, Hina is celebrating Lohri 2020 with beau Rocky Jaiswal and she shared the videos of the same on social media.

Check out Hina Khan's videos here:

On the work front, Hina is currently gearing up for her upcoming film with Vikram Bhatt, Hacked. The actress recently shared a poster of the movie as well and with it, she also announced the film's release date and has the fans excited ever since.

