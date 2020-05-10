Happy Mother's Day: Nia Sharma, Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Chandna & other TV actors share messages for their moms

Mother's Day 2020: Nia Sharma, Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Chandna, Arjun Bijlani and many other TV actors took to their social media handles to share heartwarming messages for their mom's on the special occasion.

'Maa', the Most Adorable Angel. It is a word with so many emotions attached to it. For some she's a best friend, for others she is a guarding angel. Whatever role she may play in your life, there is absolutely no one like her. She is someone who scolds you for your wrongs and is there to pat you on your back for every achievement. Whatever you decide, she ensures to support you in your decisions and show you the path towards your dreams. Well, words will fall short to describe what 'Mother' means, but we all can understand the feeling.

There's no way to thank your mother enough for all the things that she has done. But today on Mother’s Day, its time to show love and express gratitude towards her for everything she has been doing for you and your family selflessly. The internet is flooded with messages for mothers. Everyone is trying to make the 'angle of their lives make her feel special in their way. Even over the Indian Television industry is celebrating Mother's Day and how!

Actors from the Telly world are flooding the Instagram feed with some adorable and unseen with their mothers, to make this day extra-special. Nia Sharma, , Surbhi Chandna, , Arti Singh, Shefali Bagga, and many other TV actors have poured their hearts out for their dear mom's today. From sharing their feelings for their mothers to talking about the bond they share, the Telly town has left no stone unturned to make Mother's Day special.

Take a look at TV actors' wishes for their mums:

What are your thoughts on the same? How are you making your mom feel special today? Let us know in the comment section below.

