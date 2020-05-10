Happy Mother's Day: Nia Sharma, Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Chandna & other TV actors share messages for their moms
'Maa', the Most Adorable Angel. It is a word with so many emotions attached to it. For some she's a best friend, for others she is a guarding angel. Whatever role she may play in your life, there is absolutely no one like her. She is someone who scolds you for your wrongs and is there to pat you on your back for every achievement. Whatever you decide, she ensures to support you in your decisions and show you the path towards your dreams. Well, words will fall short to describe what 'Mother' means, but we all can understand the feeling.
There's no way to thank your mother enough for all the things that she has done. But today on Mother’s Day, its time to show love and express gratitude towards her for everything she has been doing for you and your family selflessly. The internet is flooded with messages for mothers. Everyone is trying to make the 'angle of their lives make her feel special in their way. Even over the Indian Television industry is celebrating Mother's Day and how!
Actors from the Telly world are flooding the Instagram feed with some adorable and unseen with their mothers, to make this day extra-special. Nia Sharma, Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Chandna, Arjun Bijlani, Arti Singh, Shefali Bagga, and many other TV actors have poured their hearts out for their dear mom's today. From sharing their feelings for their mothers to talking about the bond they share, the Telly town has left no stone unturned to make Mother's Day special.
Take a look at TV actors' wishes for their mums:
Happy mother day to you both .... @nimishalok I can’t thank you enough for never ever leaving me in these so many years .... I'm good or bad but you never left my side ... for my birthday what you did this year crossing your line I can never ever forget. I love you so so much ... when I came out of big boss house. The way you looked at me at the gate and I rushed to you from the vanity van. Your eyes .. your smile I will never forget . That proud feeling you had ... and when you say.. THATS MY GIRL even for the smallest of things. I feel beta kuch toh ukhada hai tune aaj arti ... I'm shut many times .. which is happening recently but I just want to say I love you more then you know . @nimishalok happy mother’s day. Thank you for standing by me for each and everything.
Tere vicho rab disda My mother my god my everything #happymothersday My teacher, my source of happiness, my friend, my guide. Thank you for everything, thank you for the unconditional love that you have showered on me .I love you soo soo much and there aren’t enough words to express how much I love you . And yes one day is not enough to celebrate the motherhood. Happy #mothersday today and everyday to all the mothers
उस्के रेहते जीवन में कोई ग़म नहीं होता, दुनिया साथ दे ना दे पर माँ का प्यार कभी कम नहीं होता। . मेरे लिए माँ सिर्फ़ एक शब्द नहीं , पूरी दुनिया है । मैं अपने आप को खुशनसीब मानती हूँ की मैं अपनी माँ के साथ रहती हूँ. . Lots of love and hugs to my friends who stay away from their mothers for work, career and many reasons! U know Maa loves and misses u Happy Mother’s Day Jasmina Tanna, my lifeline, I LOVE YOU
