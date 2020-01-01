Happy New Year: Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Ekta Kapoor and Kapil Sharma welcome 2020 with smiling faces

From Ekta Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Mona Lisa, Nia Sharma; here's how your beloved TV celebrities embraced New Year 2020.

It is a new day, a new month and a new year! Yes, the past year is gone and we've finally entered into an absolutely new and fresh year. Not only a new year, but we've survived through an entire decade stepping into a new one altogether. And people across the globe are celebrating this new beginning with new expectations, joys and happiness. Even our beloved Telly celebrities are making sure to make the most of this time their loved ones. From Nia Sharma to Ekta Kapoor to , all these stars welcomed the New Year with open arms and smiling faces. They took to their social media handles to share some special messages for thier fans and talk about their expectations from 2020. Here's a look at their special messages.

Nia Sharma

The Naagin 4 actress wished her fans in the most adorabl way possible. Sharing a picture with her family, Nia welcomed the 'The Golden hour' with flashing a big smile on her face. She wished that this new beginning be golden and happy for everyone around. Her excitemnet was quite evident as she expressed gratitude and wished the happiest from her family. Talking about her look, Nia looked like a cute doll dressed in pink dressed. With tied hair, pink lips and shining bright eyes, her look was simple yet elegant.

Arjun Bijlani

Next up on the list to send warm wishes on New Year is another former Naagin actor. Yes, we're talking about the cute and handsome Arjun Bijlani. Well, to be honest, Arjun's post was the cutest of all, as he shared mushy photos with his wifey Neha Swami. Their smiling faces and feiry chemistry added to the charm. The Ishq Mein Marjawan wished for a great year ahead and hoped to spend it with good people and his family. He also wished to work harder his year and surround himself with positivity and love.

Kapil Sharma

The king of comedy walked into the new year spreading the magic of his humour and wit. He shared a funny boomerang video that featured the The Kapil Sharma Show family and promised to share cheers around this year also. He wished everyone a very happy n prosperous new year and prayed for their good health.

Karan Singh Grover

The handsome hunk of TV and Bollywood, Karan Singh Grover, welcomed new year with her beautiful wifey Bipasha Basu. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor shared a video crazy video with the dusky beauty as they twinned in black. Both looked absolute fabulous and gave us major couple goals. Well, their truly and 'Rocking and Rolling' jodi.

Ekta Kapoor

TV Czarina, Ekta Kapoor also joined the bandwagon of wishing New Year to all as she shared a cute picture with her sons. Biding 2019 strong goodbye, she hoped that the coming year brings in lots of shines and happiness for her and her family. However, she admired all the gifts she has received from the gone year and said that they will be cherished forever. Flaunting her witty side, she wrote, "You've (2019) left me wiser happier lighter brighter and fatter!"

ALSO READ: Happy New Year 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas expresses her gratitude and summarizes her 2019 in a video; Watch



Credits :Instagram

Read More