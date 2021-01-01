Happy New Year: Rupali Ganguly, Rashami Desai, Karan Patel & others send fans good wishes as they welcome 2021

Many television stars have wished their fans a very happy and prosperous New Year including Rupali Ganguly, Rashami Desai, Karan Patel, Drashti Dhami and others. Check out their posts here.

The year 2021 has finally arrived and everyone is wishing for a happy and healthy start to the year. The year 2020 had left us with bad memories but also allowed us to rekindle our bonds with family. Celebrities have already started their new year celebrations and are making most of their social handles by sharing some amazing photos and memories from the year 2020. Speaking of this, many television industry stars like Rupali Ganguly, , , and others took to their Instagram handles and wished fans through posts on the special occasion.

Rupali Ganguly, who plays a lead role in popular show Anupama, quoted Robert Frost's lines to bid goodbye to 2020. Sharing a picture of her from the serial set on Instagram, she wrote, “In three words I can sum up everything I have learned about life ..... IT GOES ON.” On the other hand, Rashami Desai shared a lovely selfie of her. She is beaming in joy in the picture. Actors Nakuul Mehta, Drashti Dhami, Karan Patel, and were among others to wish a happy new year to fans.

Karan Patel shared reels on his Instagram and captioned it as ‘Dive Rolling into 2021.’ The actor was last seen in Mr. Bajaj's role in the show Kasauti Zindagi Kay. Parth Samthaan is in Goa to celebrate the new year and has been posting photos on social media. On the other hand, Naagin 5 star Surbhi Chandna was off to an undisclosed destination for a holiday. She has been sharing gorgeous pictures from her vacation. Her pictures will inspire your inner wanderlust quest. However, many TV stars opted to stay indoors to bring in the new year owing to the pandemic.

Check their post here:

