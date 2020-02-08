Happy Propose Day: Mohsin Khan shares a lovely pic with Shivangi aka Naira as Kaira celebrates V-Week

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohsin Khan shares a Kaira picture to wish on Propose Day.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been performing extremely well on TRP charts for the longest time. The two people who have been shouldering the responsibility for the show are Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. As everyone celebrates Propose Day today, Mohsin who is quite active on Instagram, of late, shared a picture of the duo as Kaira from the latest scene and boy, they look enchanting together.

It is the second day for those excited for the Valentine Week and hence this surely will leave the fans excited. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for a great leap this month, if producer Rajan Shahi’s earlier Instagram post is to be considered. However, not much development about the same is known so far. New additions have been made to the story in the last month and the story seems to have picked up very well for the makers. Meanwhile, the makers are really enjoying the duo’s chemistry onscreen which continues to sizzle.

For the longest time, the two have complimented each other for the performance. The show recently hit 11 years and has telecast over 3000 episodes which is a milestone for any show. Shahi also thanked the fans for all their unconditional support and love and maintained that his team is one of the best.

