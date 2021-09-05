Happy Teacher’s Day 2021: Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan, Nakuul Mehta & others extend wishes

Today is September 5 which marks the birthday of Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan. He was the first Vice President of India (1952–1962) and also a teacher, philosopher and prolific statesman. Dr. Radhakrishnan went on to become the second President of India (1962-1967). It is well known that teachers play a critical role in shaping our future. It is they who educate and make us strong enough to face the world. Besides preparing kids for a bright future, teachers also aim towards moulding minds that are empathetic and kind.

Well, on this day television celebrities has also extended their wishes for their teachers. Nakuul Mehta shared a picture on his Instagram and write, “That's just me looking at my curiosity and thanking her for being the best teacher, ever.” Shaheer Sheikh shared a beautiful video on his Instagram stories and then wished Happy Teachers Day. Parth Samthaan shared a poster reading ‘Happy Teacher’s Day. Thank you for teaching us.” Sudhanshu Pandey also wished his teachers and thanked them for everything.

He writes, “Happy Teacher’s Day to the best teacher I had. ‘Life’ many god give men strength n sensibility to keep learning from you.”

Check the posts here:

The story says when Dr Radhakrishan took the office of the second President of India in 1962 his students came to him to seek permission to celebrate September 5 as a special day. Dr. Radhakrishnan then asked them to observe September 5 as Teachers’ Day.

Also Read: Teachers’ Day 2021: 4 Movies to watch that celebrate the student teacher bond