Happy Teachers Day: Rupali Ganguly to Shivangi Joshi, 5 celebs who played teachers in their shows

Every year on the 5th of September we observe Teachers Day in India. This day is dedicated to all the lovely teachers who have a big hand in shaping us. It is observed to thank them in our special ways and to honour their values throughout our life. Teachers play an important role in every person's life and it is because of them that we understand right and wrong. Throughout the years, we have also seen several actors who acknowledge the importance of a teacher and took up such important roles and bowled the audience's mind with their performances.

Speaking about the entertainment industry, many celebs have stepped into the shoes of a teacher for their on-screen characters and nailed it. On this special occasion, let's take a look at celebs who played Teachers in the daily shows.

Rupali Ganguly - Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa is highly praised for her acting chops and receives immense love for her role. The show always ranks number one owing to its storyline and strong characters and Rupali essays the main lead Anupamaa. In order to become an independent woman, Rupali aka Anupamaa became a cooking teacher in her daughter's school. With all her hard work and dedication, she managed to open a dance academy and was also seen as a dance teacher.

Shivangi Joshi - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows on Television. Shivangi Joshi was a part of the popular show and essayed Naira. In the show, she was shown as someone who loved dancing and always wanted to start a Dance academy which was her mother Akshara's dream. With her husband Kartik's support, Naira was successful to open the Dance Academy and was seen as a dance teacher as well. Later after a leap of a few years, Naira was also seen essaying a Yoga teacher.

Pankaj Kapoor - Zabaan Sambhal Ke

Pankaj Kapoor essayed the role of Mohan Bharti in Zabaan Sambhalke. He was an engineer who was forced to teach Hindi at the National Institute of Language, NIL. He was someone who was not charming and kept losing his temper. There is no doubt that Pankaj Kapoor is a superb actor, and as Mohan Bharti, he gave a new dimension to the role of a teacher. He was humorous in his own subtle way.

Meera Deosthale - Vidya

Vidya was a popular show that went on air on 9th September 2019 but soon went off air abruptly in March 2020 due to Covid 19 pandemic lockdown in India. Meera Deosthale played the lead character Vidya in this show. Vidya was a quaint and superstitious widow who awaits a letter from the government regarding her job. However, her luck takes a turn for the worse when she gets the job of teaching English at a school. But unknown to the world that she is illiterate. The story revolved around how Vidya meets the love of her life, who helps her to educate and become a real teacher.

Toral Rasputra - Balika Vadhu

Balika Vadhu was amongst the most popular and hit shows that aired on Colors TV between 21 July 2008 and 31 July 2016. Balika Vadhu follows the lives of Anandi and Jagdish, who were married as children, and the challenges they and their families face over several decades. Toral Rasputra played the lead role of Anandi Shivraj Shekhar. She also played the role of a Teacher in this show.

Pinkvilla Team wishes a very Happy Teachers Day!

