Happy Teachers Day: Sudhanshu Pandey, Vijayendra Kumeria and more talk about what they learnt from their gurus

Teachers Day is celebrated every 5th of September to honour our valuable teachers and pay respect to their special contributions to the life of their students. A teacher plays significant and myriad roles in nurturing our minds and guiding us throughout life while showing us the path towards what’s right and wrong. On this day, our celebs also spoke about their mentors and the lessons they learnt from them. The stars reveal how their teachers' lessons have proved to be the most valuable thing to have a happy life.

On this Teachers Day, Anupamaa star Sudhanshu Pandey said, "Well, I think my best teacher has not been from high school or college, but life and my journey so far. What I have learned from life as a teacher is that you should never ever give up. If you keep at it, keep pursuing your dreams, one day will get fulfilled. If you are hard-working, honest with your job, disciplined and focused then one day it has to happen to you."

Popular actor Vijayendra Kumeria said, "My teacher told me to never leave things for the 11th hour. Delaying things leads to anxiety and results get hampered. It implies both in life and work. I always like to plan things and this advice reflects in my lifestyle."

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Hey You! Life is the biggest teacher. Don't complain! Just learn, improve, change."

