Happy Women’s Day EXCLUSIVE: Erica Fernandes says, ‘Roles of female protagonist on TV is changing

Erica Fernandes has been on the top of her game on Television since four years. Be it Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi or Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Erica has showed different strengths of women. Be it vulnerability, ability to hit back, career orientated, she is no damsel in distress and that is what distinguishes her from many others. As we celebrate International Women’s Day today, Erica in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla reveals that she feels the roles for female protagonists on TV are changing and it is wonderful.

“The role of a female protagonist has definitely changed on screen today. Indian television is evolving and so are the roles of women on TV. Earlier in the days women were always showcased as the ones in trouble and who would need to be rescued all the time, but things have changed and women are now being portrayed as the ones who are infact rescuing others, and their roles are being a lot more bold, strong and powerpacked which I feel is wonderful progress!” Erica shared.

Erica’s role as Sonakshi was strong, talented and a women who owned her individuality. The character continues to be one of a kind. Though the show did not so well on TRP charts, it is still considered one of the best. Prerna on the other hand is more doctile with strengths of her own.

The roles for women characters in general are definitely improving by the day but there is still a long way to go. Television has traditionally been catering to the women in house and has only stereotyped their portrayals, putting them on a pedestal but things are changing for better today and we cannot be more excited.

