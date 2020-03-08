Happy Women's Day 2020: Rashami Desai, Shivangi Joshi, Sidharth Shukla and others send out special wishes

From Surbhi Chandna to Ekta Kapoor, here's how Indian Television stars celebrated International Women's Day 2020. Read on.

Being a woman is tough, and there's no doubt about the fact. From a homemaker to an ideal daughter, to a responsible mother to a loving wife and also a mature working lady, a woman portrays different characters in a lifetime. She is expected to excel in all and follow the norms of society. For doing all this with enthusiasm, she is not appreciated as much as she should be. Often, her contribution is ignored. The road towards success and being equal to men is a tough one for women, but they're moving forward with optimism.

Today, March 8, 2020, is celebrated as International Women's Day. A day when everyone honours the achievements of women in the social, economic, cultural, and political spheres. This special day is observed throughout the globe, and everyone is pouring wishes to these heroes, who are seldom forgotten for just being them. Our beloved Indian Television actors have also sent out some special messages to make the most of this big day. , Shivangi Joshi, Sidharth Shukla, Surbhi Chandna, Ekta Kapoor and many other famous small-screen stars are celebrating womanhood as they exchange wishes online.

Take a look at TV celebs wishes here:

This women’s day I woke up early....served warm water followed by tea to my wife... just like I do the other 364 days. This year I will have to do one day extra(leap year). Happy woman’s day — Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) March 8, 2020

This day was collectively founded by women. It also brings attention to gender parity and women's rights throughout the world. Well, each one's wish may be different, but their goal is the same - To make women an equally stronger sect as men and give them the due that they deserve. We at Pinkvilla wish all the women out there a very 'Happy Women's Day'. Keep rocking!

