Happy Women's Day 2020: Rashami Desai, Shivangi Joshi, Sidharth Shukla and others send out special wishes
Being a woman is tough, and there's no doubt about the fact. From a homemaker to an ideal daughter, to a responsible mother to a loving wife and also a mature working lady, a woman portrays different characters in a lifetime. She is expected to excel in all and follow the norms of society. For doing all this with enthusiasm, she is not appreciated as much as she should be. Often, her contribution is ignored. The road towards success and being equal to men is a tough one for women, but they're moving forward with optimism.
Today, March 8, 2020, is celebrated as International Women's Day. A day when everyone honours the achievements of women in the social, economic, cultural, and political spheres. This special day is observed throughout the globe, and everyone is pouring wishes to these heroes, who are seldom forgotten for just being them. Our beloved Indian Television actors have also sent out some special messages to make the most of this big day. Rashami Desai, Shivangi Joshi, Sidharth Shukla, Surbhi Chandna, Ekta Kapoor and many other famous small-screen stars are celebrating womanhood as they exchange wishes online.
Take a look at TV celebs wishes here:
This women’s day I woke up early....served warm water followed by tea to my wife... just like I do the other 364 days. This year I will have to do one day extra(leap year). Happy woman’s day
— Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) March 8, 2020
This is ME.. I may be the ‘saree’ kind or the ‘skirt’ kind But I wear my heart on my sleeve I may be the ‘homemaker’ type or the ‘breadwinner’ type But I ‘labour’ through my day and night I may be the ‘yes to all’ sort or the ‘no to all’ sort But I end up doing everything that needs to get done I may be the ‘Calvin Klein’ shopper or the ‘Nirali’ shopper But there are people I value higher than my purchases I may be the ‘masterchef’ breed or the ‘dial-a-pizza’ breed But I believe that good thoughts provide true nourishment I may be the ‘fair skin’ make or the ‘wheatish complexion’ make But my ethics are much beyond than skin-deep Don’t judge me..don’t jacket me.. I am a little girl each time I cry myself to sleep.. I am daughter each time I move to or away from my parents.. I am a sister each time I provide the much needed advice.. I am a wife each time I save the last bite of the chocolate.. I am a mother each time I clean up the mess that someone else creates.. You will always need the woman in me.. In every smile and every mile… #sheinspiresus In every tear and every cheer...!!! Cheers to Womanhood... Proud to be a Woman.. Happiee Women’s Day
I have always believed in the concept of equality between men and women. And there’s nothing a woman can’t do which a man can in this day and age. In fact more endurance and yes their multitasking abilities are truly phenomenal. Wishing the most special women in my life - my mother and my sister a very Happy Women's Day (Neetu too whose missing in the photo). And to all you women out there, if you truly believe it..then you all are amazingly equivalent to the strongest strength in the world! . #happywomensday #womensday #loveofmylife
Vahbiz Dorabjee, Mauli Ganguly and Juhi Parmar wish everyone a very Happy Women's Day from Vahbiz's fun filled women's day brunch celebration! @pinkvillatelly. . . . #vahbizdorabjee #mauliganguly #juhiparmar #happyinternationalwomensday #womensday #woman #girlpower #brunch #girlgang #celebrations #pinkvilla #pinkvillatelly
This day was collectively founded by women. It also brings attention to gender parity and women's rights throughout the world. Well, each one's wish may be different, but their goal is the same - To make women an equally stronger sect as men and give them the due that they deserve. We at Pinkvilla wish all the women out there a very 'Happy Women's Day'. Keep rocking!
ALSO READ: Women's Day 2020: From Sandhya to Naira; Strong headed females of TV who became an 'Inspiration' to many
Add new comment