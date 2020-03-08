Happy Women's Day EXCLUSIVE: Debina Bonnerjee feels the positioning of women on TV has changed for the better 

International Women's Day 2020: Here's what Debina Bonnerjee has to say about women's portrayal on Indian Television over the years.

International Women's Day is celebrated to honour the contribution of females in all spheres of life. Today, on this special occasion, popular TV actress Debina Bonnerjee opened up about how the Indian Television in regards to actresses. She revealed if she feels there's been a transition from the past when it comes to female characters and their portrayal in shows or not. Talking about the same, Debina feels that the positioning of women in Indian Television has undoubtedly changed for the better.

The Vish actress stated, 'Over the years, female protagonists have shaped up their roles on TV. Earlier, women would always be shown as someone who is managing the household chores or getting involved in kitchen politics. However, they are totally ruling on the screen. From being leads of supernaturals dramas to playing cops and even businesswomen, the strength of a woman is now really being showcased well.' Well, we must say, Debina has precisely mentioned the transformation of women on-screen and looks like the industry is finally giving women their due.



ALSO READ: Women's Day 2020: From Sandhya to Naira; Strong headed females of TV who became an 'Inspiration' to many

On the professional front, Debina is currently seen playing the role of Sabira aka Vishkanya in supernatural thriller Vish: A Poisonous Story. She gained the limelight as Sita in Ramayana opposite now-husband Gurmeet Choudhary in 2008. The two are considered to be one of the cutest couples of Telly Town. They tied the knot in on February 15, 2011, and wrote another story of co-stars to becoming soulmates. Even after almost 10 years of marriage, Debina and Gurmeet recreate the magic of newlywed lovers.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More