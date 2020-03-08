Happy Women's Day EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Bohra says 'Shows like Beyhadh 2 show the strength of a lady on TV '

Women's Day 2020: Here's what Karanvir Bohra thinks about the changes in Indian Television considering female characters. Read on.

Karanvir Bohra has been outspoken about almost everything. He is known for sharing his views without mincing words, and today, on the eve of Women's Day, the talented actor has yet again sent out a strong message for everyone. Karanvir candidly spoke about how Indian Television has changed over the years in regards to female characters and their portrayal. Not only this, but he also highlighted how women have made their mark on TV and embarked on a new journey in Bollywood and the digital world.

He mentions,'I see a drastic change of how women are being portrayed on TV now. In fact not only television but also other media platforms like movies and the web. Female characters are now more real and natural. They are nothing like the semi make-belief ones that we witnessed in the 80s and early 90s. TV shows Beyhadh 2 and web series like Mentalhood and Karanjeet Kaur are showcasing the strength of a woman. Women are being shown in so many different and this is absolutely phenomenal to see.'

Further, he stated that he is enjoying this new phase and loving the wonderful change. He hopes to see it grow even more in the future. Talking about Karanvir, he was last seen in Naagin 3 as Rocky Mahendra Pratap Singh. He attained massive popularity after his stint in the Bigg Boss 12 house and emerged to the fourth runner-up on the show. A doting father of two cute daughters, Karanvir, played the male lead in the romantic thriller Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.

