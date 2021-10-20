This is harassment: Kamya Punjabi REACTS to Aryan Khan’s bail rejection

Troubles don’t seem to end for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan who has been mired in controversy post his arrest by the NCB in the drugs case. And while he has been struggling to get bail in the case, much to everyone’s surprise, his bail plea was rejected by the Mumbai session court. And while his bail plea rejection has left everyone brimming with an opinion, Kamya Punjabi has also taken to micro blogging site Twitter to share her views on the same.

Kamya called the bail plea rejection harassment. She tweeted, “What has happened to our Judiciary system? Aam janta trusts our judiciary system as they are a neutral body and hence not supposed to be biased. This is harassment n a one sided opinion. There are so many other ways to interrogate, like house arrest, etc. why keep in Jail? #AryanKhan”. She further tweeted, “If #NCB has the drug peddlers number, why doesn’t NCB figure out from their chat and call the source or the distributor and arrest them? Keep them in jail and interrogate if you really want India to be free from #Drugs #AryanKhan #StopThisHarassment #ArrestDrugDistributors”.

Take a look at Kamya Punjabi’s tweet:

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan’s legal team has moved to Bombay High Court to apply for bail. According to Times Now, speaking to the media, Aryan’s co-accused in drugs case Munmun Dhamecha’s lawyer said, “It is an unfortunate situation, but I am sure the Honourable High Court will scrutinise the case properly because there are several precedences on record which states that the bail should be granted”.