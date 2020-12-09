  1. Home
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s baby boy Agatsya chills in his new stroller; Mommy shares an adorable PIC

Natasa Stankovic recently took to her Instagram story to share a cute picture of her and Hardik Pandya's baby boy Agastya. Take a look.
Actress Natasa Stankovic is an active social media user. She often shares stunning pictures of her husband-cricketer Hardik Pandya and their little munchkin Agastya. Recently, mommy Natasa took to her Instagram story and shared a cute picture of their baby boy. In the picture, baby Agastya can be seen sitting in his new stroller and smiling. He looks adorable as he can seen wearing a white printed baby suit. Natasa and Hardik welcomed Agastya on July 30, 2020. Every month Natasa makes sure to celebrate Agastya’s monthly birthday.

While sharing the latest picture with fans, Natasa wrote, “Chilling in his new stroller” followed by a heart emoticon. Their fans even address Agastya as ‘Chota Pandya’. Recently, the baby boy completed 4 months and mommy Natasa hosted a private party at home. She gave a sneak peek into the celebration by sharing a few pictures on her Instagram handle. The pictures also featured the little munchkin’s cake. Sharing the picture, Natasa wrote, “Agastya #4monthsold.” 

Take a look at Natasa Stankovic’s latest post here:

Daddy Hardik was missing from the pictures as he is currently in Australia for the tournament. But he always makes sure to drop a comment on Natasa’s post. Last month, when he was in UAE for IPL 2020, the cricketer posted a cute video with son and mentioned in his post that he misses playing with Agastya. Hardik wrote, “Play time with Agastya, the thing I miss most. I'll remember these days for the rest of my life.”

Also Read: Natasa Stankovic celebrates four months of baby Agastya; Hardik Pandya is all hearts for it

Credits :Natasa Stankovic Instagram

