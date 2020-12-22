Hardik Pandya shares a cute video of wife Natasa Stankovic bathing their little munchkin Agastya; WATCH

Hardik Pandya took to his social media handle to share a video of wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya Pandya. Take a look.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and wife-actress Natasa Stankovic have welcomed their son Agastya Pandya on July 30. Since then, the new parents have been sharing sweet moments with their baby boy on social media. Now recently, after returning from Australia tour, Hardik has been spending quality time with his little munchkin Agastya. Recently, the Indian cricketer took to his social media handle to share a cute video of wife Natasa and son Agastya. In the video, Agastya can be seen enjoying bathtub time with Natasa.

She can be seen cutely bathing her baby boy. The actress has also reposted the video on her Instagram story and captioned it with a heart emoticon. Today, in the morning, Hardik shared another video on his Instagram story featuring Agastya and explained about his mornings these days. In the video, the little munchkin can be lying on a colourful mat and enjoying a rhyme session on the television. While sharing the video, Hardik wrote, “My mornings” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Hardik Panya’s latest post here:

A few days back, after reuniting with his son, the cricketer posted a cute picture on his social media wherein he was seen feeding milk to his baby boy. He captioned the picture as, “From national duty to father duty.”

Earlier, Natasa also shared an adorable boomerang video of hubby Hardik and son Agastya on her Instagram handle.

Hardik and Natasa tied the knot this year during the lockdown. The couple got engaged on January 1, 2020.

