Harphoul Mohini First Episode Review: Haryanvi 'Jaat', South Indian 'Penkutty' and their love saga

A love story of a Haryanvi lad and a South Indian beauty- what happens when they cross paths and how their love story unfolds, is basically what forms the crux of Colors TV's latest show Harphoul Mohini.

When North meets South, will the coming together of extremely opposite cultures be peaceful or create havoc- this is the kind of curiosity the show tries to create amongst its audience.

A bindaas and carefree Haryanvi boy, Harphoul, is the apple of everyone's eye in his village. Always ready to go that extra mile to help others, Harphoul is a good and easygoing boy, constantly making his mother worry about her son owing to his daredevil nature.

On the other hand, Mohini is a sweet, gentle, and soft-spoken girl based out in Kerala. A nurse by profession, Mohini always goes out of her way to help her patients and is extremely dedicated and focused in life- much opposite to Harphoul.

The first episode pretty much establishes the main characters of Harphoul and Mohini, on whom the entire drama is based.

The makers also have tried to show how both the cultures of North and South, despite being different are still similar and beautiful in their own way.

For instance, how in Haryana, they celebrate Baisakhi while in Kerala they celebrate Vishu- both on the same day, with the same spirit and how it's just that the traditions of celebrating the respective festivals are different.

The makers have done a fine job in putting to display both the cultures and traditions of Haryana and Kerala and their beauty.

Starring Zebby Singh and Shagun Sharma in the lead, Harphoul Mohini also stars Supriya Shukla, Ashi Sharma, Iqra Shaikh, Vinn Modgill, Sudesh Bery, Pankaj Vishnu, Amal Sehrawat, Afzal Khan, Ayan.

The television show has replaced Choti Sarrdaarni which managed to fare well on the TRP charts throughout its run on TV.

North meets and South is not a never-seen-before concept, so it automatically becomes a challenge for the makers to make the content more original or intriguing to survive in the ocean of daily soaps. Now whether the show manages to stand out from the other monotonous daily soaps or delivers another done-till-death storyline, only time and the makers can tell!

