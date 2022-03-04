Harsh Nagar dismisses rumours about his exit from the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

There was news about the actor Harsh Nagar having quit the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, as there was an entry of a new character in the show. Gautam Singh Vig was roped in to play the lead opposite Sneha Jain in the show. Now Harsh Nagar has dismissed the rumour as he revealed that there was a change in the track which majorly focussed on Gautam Singh and Sneha Jain for a month.

In an interview with ETimes TV, he shared, “It is true that I had taken a break from the show because the makers had roped in another actor. But after a month now, they want me to return, and I am looking forward to it. I would not like to get into the details of why I took a break for a month and the reason for my comeback.”

He shared that in the earlier season, too, a similar track was there, and the lead actor had vanished for a while only to come back. He said that he enjoys playing Anant and have got used to playing this character.

Harsh Nagar also talked about his one-month break, as he said, “While I was on a break, I enjoyed my time in Ahmedabad. I also visited my family in Delhi and spent quality time with my wife. It was a good month to finish all my pending work at home and just relax. I enjoy travelling and just chilling at home. I enjoy doing TV and have gotten used to working long hours.”



