Harshad Chopda channels his inner Dev Anand on late legendary actor's birthday; Surprises fans with new PHOTO

Harshad Chopda recently went the Dev Anand way as he gave a warm tribute to the late legendary actor on his 97th birth anniversary. Take a look at Harshad's recent post here.

Harshad Chopda fans got a 'good morning surprise' by today (September 26, 2020). Counted among the most talented actors in the Indian Television industry, Harshad enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Fans keep yearning to get a glimpse of the actor, he is not quite social media savvy. However, the handsome hunk manages to bring a smile of fans' faces at regular time intervals with his social media posts.

And this is what happened today. Harshad lit up everyone's weekend mood as he shared a new 'special' post on his Instagram handle. Well, Harshad channelled his inner Dev Anand as he gave a heartwarming tribute to the late actor on his birthday. Yes, Harshad went the Dev Sahab way in his latest picture, to celebrate the late legendary actor's 97th birth anniversary and remember him. While Harshad's face is not clearly visible in the picture, he is seen donning Dev Sahab's iconic had, and imitating his style.

The actor looks dapper in a white t-shirt, black jacket, and a muffler. With his chin down, the actor gazes away from the camera, but the slight smile on his face has certainly won many hearts. With this awe-inspiring picture, Harshad played a 'Guess me if you can game' as he asked fans to guess the inspiration behind his post. He also gave them a hint.

Fans were quick to guess that Harshad has taken inspiration from none other than the evergreen star Dev Anand Sahab. They were overwhelmed with Harshad's sweet weekend surprise and thanked him for finally sharing a post after 10 long weeks. They showered him with loads of love and praises.

Take a look at Harshad's recent post here:

Meanwhile, it is speculated that Harshad will collaborate with Erica Fernandes for a music video. The actress gave a glimpse of her upcoming 'interesting' project with a mystery man, and fans speculated the person to be Harshad. The duo is apparently shooting for the song in Goa.

