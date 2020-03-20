Harshad Chopda indulges in fitness as he self quarantines himself amidst coronavirus outbreak; VIDEO

Harshad Chopda took to social media to give an update on his life and also check on his fans amidst the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. Check it out right here.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought out some good after all as people have taken this time out to spend it with their own people, indulge in fitness, and so many other things. The COVID 19 has also lead to many people self quarantining themselves, especially those who have travelled in the recent past. And well, social media is abuzz with photos and videos from our favourite celebrities given the fact that they are all at home now and spending time with themselves.

And well, an update from Harshad Chopda might get everyone happy as he has taken to social media to share a video as he indulges in some self-quarantine. Since he hasn't been very active on social media, this definitely will have fans smiling. The actor shared a video where he is doing a couple of flips and he also did have quite the caption to add to it and wrote, "Hope what you see is better than what you hear. P.s- I am ok, hope you are too #selfquarantine #staysafe."

Check out Harshad Chopda's video right here:

Harshad was last seen in Bepannaah, and the show recently clocked in 2 years, leaving all the fans remembering how they have loved the show. In fact, Harshad has been away from the TV screens for a bit now and well, all fans are simply waiting for him to return with something just as big as his last. Meanwhile, a Bepannaah reunion is due as well, and we are hoping it happens soon!

