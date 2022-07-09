Harshad Chopda injures his leg during a fire sequence in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest-running and one of the most successful shows on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love and excellent chemistry. AbhiRa has been serving the fans with some extremely romantic scenes and viewers are waiting to see more of such scenes in the show. As we know, there was a fire sequence recently and both Abhimanyu and Akshara were critical, later they recover from the injuries.

Actor Harshad Chopda actually injured his leg during the sequence, though he is recovering, fans pour in love and speedy recovery wishes for the actor.

One wrote, “Unfortunately the news are true .. he was injured in his leg but he can walk now Please pray for his full speedy recovery.. May God protect him always & keep him safe.” Another said, “The way HC is playing abhi during this track is insane, like he is so uneasy and tired, you can tell something his bothering him.” A fan wrote, “Get well soon HC We can't see you In any trouble Praying for your spreedy recovery Stay safe and sound Take care of yourself.”

The actor is fine now and has resumed shooting for the show.

In the recent track Abhi is asleep, Akshu comes down to have the Sargi prepared by Swarna. Abhimanyu will come down too and romance her in the absence of everyone. Akshara will blush at his actions. Soon, Manjiri arrives and the couple feels embarrassed. She will pull their legs as they were getting intimate in front of their mother.

