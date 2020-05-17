Harshad Chopda's Bepannaah costar Rajesh Khattar wishes him a 'rocking' birthday with a THROWBACK video; WATCH

Harshad Chopda's onscreen father from Bepannaah Rajesh Khattar showered blessings on the handsome actor as he wished him a 'Happy Birthday' by sharing a cute throwback video with the team. Take a look.

Harshad Chopda needs no special introduction. The actor has been wooing the audience ever since his Left Right Left Days. With this handsome looks and amazing skills, he is known as the chocolate boy of the Telly world. And today is a special day for him. Well, it's Harshad's 'Happy wala birthday.' Yes, the hottie has turned a year older. As he clocks 37, he is being showered with love from all over. His fans, friends from the industry, and his former co-stars, everyone is sending their love and blessings from Harshad.

One of the firsts do send his wishes was none other than Harshad's former onscreen father. Yes, we're talking about Rajesh Khattar, who played his dad in Bepannaah. Well, if you're an ardent follower of Harshad, you may know that the actor shares a warm bond with the show's team. Though the show ended almost 2 years ago, the Bepannaah family still keeps in touch and shared great chemistry. So, on this special occasion, Rajesh shared a sweet birthday for Harshad through a fun-loving throwback video on his Instagram handle.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Harshad Chopda: Bepannaah star's robust workout VIDEOS will give you major fitness goals

In the video, Harshad, Rajesh, , Karan Wahi and others can be seen partying in a club. Suddenly, Rajesh takes out his phone to do life and asks everyone to sing 'Happy Birthday' for Harshad. As everybody starts showing to their love, Harshad is seen blushing and his happiness is visible on his face. Since everything was so unexpected, Harshad also goes on to say, 'Now don't make it look like a punishment for me.' The entire team has a gala time, as they made some awe-inspiring memories to cherish.

Sharing this beautiful pre-lockdown party video, Rajesh wrote, 'Have a rocking birthday, and miss me.' He also used the hashtag 'Hooda Boys, as Rajesh, Harshad and Shehzad Shaikh played the roles of Harshvardhan, Aditya, and Arjun Hooda in the show.

Take a look at Rajesh's sweet birthday wish for Harshad here:

Meanwhile, fans are yearning to see Harshad make a comeback on TV now. Here's wishing Harshad Chopda a very Happy Birthday. Do you miss Jenny and Harshad's chemistry in Bepannaah? Let us know in the comment section below.

