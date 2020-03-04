Harshad Chopda's shirtless photo gets not just fans but even Surbhi Chandna drooling; Check it out

Harshad Chopda has shared a photo on social media and it has fans gushing over him. Check it out.

Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopda has never been one who has been fond of social media or keeps sharing photos and videos too frequently. However, once in a while he does post photos, they often happen to be from the gym or one of his fitness regimes. However, since fans wait for the Bepannaah actor to post photos with bated breaths, when he does share something, anything, they go gaga over him and rightly so.

And today, they were lucky enough to have a photo of the actor as he seems to be enjoying the sun by the window, and well, he has gone shirtless for this one. He captioned the photo as Expectations vs Reality but with a single photo, and well, we don't think fans need any explanation as to why has he done that. And while the photo has our attention, it has attention from others as well, like his former co-star Namita Dubey and Sanjivani actress Surbhi Chandna.

Check out Harshad Chopda's post right here:

Meanwhile, during one of his recent interviews, the actor also got talking about a possible Bepannaah reunion, and while he revealed how he has been in talks for the same, he also added how everyone has gotten busy and he doesn't know what to say.

