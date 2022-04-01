Harshad Chopra is feeling like a 'fool' on April Fools' Day 2022; Shows off his ripped physique

Every year, the 1st of April is celebrated as April Fools’ Day. Harshad Chopra, who is presently playing the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has shared a series of pics of himself on April Fools Day. The actor shared that he is feeling like a fool and wished his fan a 'Happy Fools Day'. Harshad is getting lots of compliments for his ripped body in the pictures.

In the pictures shared by the actor, he is seen in a sleeveless peach t-shirt and white casual pants. He shared selfies of him lounging around on a couch. In the pictures, he is seen flaunting his muscular arms, back, shoulders, and more. He shared in the captions, “Why do I feel like a fool. Happy fools day! P.s- one fool makes many.”

See the post here-

Several fans showered praises on his look and wrote, ‘I am dead’. Many users commented ‘Hottie’ on his pics.

Ever since Harshad joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, he has been winning several hearts. He is loved as Abhimanyu in the show and his chemistry with Pranali Rathod aka Akshara is also being appreciated. They are popular on social media as #AbhiRa by their ardent fans.

Talking about his stint in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad had shared with Bombay Times, “I knew what I was getting into, I knew what I had shot for but then at the end of the day, I wanted my work to do the talking because my saying anything would have been stupid. When I had shot for the leap of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai I was slightly nervous about the viewers’ reaction.”



Also read- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda to step into the shoes of Mohsin Khan? Reports