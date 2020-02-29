Harshad Chopra talks about reunion with Jennifer Winget & team Bepannaah, his absence from social media

Harshad Chopra gets talking about the possibility of a reunion with team Bepannaah and also about his social media absence. Here's what he had to say.

Harshad Chopra is definitely one of the finest actors in telly town and we cannot seem to get enough of him. However, he has been missing from the screens since his last stint in co-starrer Bepannaah. Post the show went off-air and reports about Beyhadh 2 had just surfaced, fans were rooting for the leading duo to come together once again, however, that did not happen. But now, it looks like we might see them in one of the parties that might happen soon.

Talking about coming together with the entire team of Bepannaah, Harshad revealed how he does not have any idea but he did speak to Aniruddha sir after having gotten an award and said how he also felt that they must throw a party, however, everyone is busy and the show has ended so he doesn't know what to say. He also said how he feels great to see the love he has received for the character but it also scares him for his future projects since he might have to fight an elephant that he has made. However, he did say that there is no point in doing anything less significant that what he has done and he always tries to do better from what he has done earlier.

Talking about his absence from social media, the actor made quite a few revelations and apart from the fact that he said he is trying to be acting, he also added how he panics at times when it becomes too long since his last post, and it also isn't like he doesn't have posts. Harshad said how he stayed back in London to get a few pictures clicked and he did post some with his long hair and even though he wanted to post some with his hair cut, but it did not happen.

