Has KKK11’s Rahul Vaidya invited Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla for his wedding with Disha Parmar?

Rahul Vaidya is all set to marry lady love, Disha Parmar, on July 16.

The most awaited wedding of the year is finally happening, as Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are tying the knot on July 16. The pre-wedding celebrations have already started and the love birds are busy prepping for their big day. The singer had recently shared that he is still sending wedding invites. In a press conference held for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rahul Vaidya was asked if he had invited Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to his wedding. To this, he responded that the guest list is just limited to 50 people and he is yet to invite his relatives.

The singer talked about the wedding invites at the press conference. He said, “There are a lot of restrictions right now. But honestly, I really want to invite everyone. There are so many friends from Khatron Ke Khiladi as well who I really want to invite for the ceremony but then how many can you really call in an intimate 50 people wedding?. Also, I have my own relatives who have been waiting to witness this moment for a long time. My Mamaji, Mami, Nani, Chachi are all coming for the wedding. I’m still managing to call some more people somehow and still making the guest list, so please bless both of us.”

For the unversed Rahul Vaidya shared a not-so-good rapport with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla in Bigg Boss 14. They were often seen fighting over small issues, that lead to major arguments between them. But it seems Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya have worked out the issues, and they are on friendly terms now. They had also clicked pictures together in Cape Town.

Rahul Vaidya has neither accepted nor denied inviting the couple, hence it remains to be seen who all will be present at the much-awaited wedding celebrations.

