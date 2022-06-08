Has Kundali Bhagya actor Krishna Kaul been approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa? Find out

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. It has a massive fan following and people are eagerly waiting for the upcoming season. After 9 successful seasons, the show is headed for a new season this year. The makers have already started approaching famous celebrities to participate in the show. Speaking of which, one of the latest reports claims that Kundali Bhagya actor Krishna Kaul has also been asked to participate in this dance reality show.

As per Telly Chakkar's report, Kundali Bhagya actor Krishna Kaul has been approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and makers are in talks with the actor. However, nothing is confirmed yet, but if everything works out, Krishna will be soon seen in the reality dance show. As per this report, some of the names who have also been approached for the show are Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Divya Agarwal. An official announcement on the names of the confirmed contestants is yet to be announced.

Speaking of Krishna Kaul, the actor is currently busy with Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya starrer show Kundali Bhagya, where he essays Ranbir.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa:

The last season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was telecasted in 2016-2017. The show has had nine successful seasons. Post that, the makers of the show decided to scrap it owing to low TRPs. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was replaced by Dance Deewane, but now the channel has decided to get back the dance reality show, and the pre-production has begun. Reportedly, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's new season is all set to begin from the last week of July or mid-August.

