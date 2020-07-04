Hashtag Love Soniyea Song Out: Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma's banter in the romantic track will melt hearts

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's Hashtag Love Soniyea is finally out much to the excitement of their fans. The romantic track has been crooned by Piyush Mehroliyaa.

Bigg Boss 3 duo Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma gave a sweet surprise to their fans sometime back by releasing the teaser of their song titled Hashtag Love Soniyea. Now, much to the excitement of the fans, the romantic track is finally out and is sure to melt everyone’s hearts. Given that Paras and Mahira had already appeared in a song titled Baarish earlier, the expectations for their new song were really high and well, they have lived up to it!

The beautiful song shows the agonies of two individuals who fall in love amidst the lockdown but are unable to meet each other. Because of this, they opt for a virtual way to communicate with each other. We cannot help but notice the cute elements in the video that include one individual teaching the other to cook, sharing pictures, teasing each other on video calls, and what not! Hashtag Love Soniyea beautifully showcases the growing bond between two individuals who opt for a different way to be together.

Not to forget, Paras and Mahira’s super cute banters surely remind us of their regular nok-jhoks inside the Bigg Boss house. Needless to say, the music video has received tremendous response from the audience after its release. Apart from PaHira’s cute chemistry, the beautiful lyrics of the song crooned by Piyush Mehroliyaa further adds weightage with the initial lines that begin this way - ‘Hashtag Love Soniyea, menu ho gaya, lockdown vich tere naal pyaar.’

