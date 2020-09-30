  1. Home
Hathras Rape Case: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Himanshi Khurana and others react as the victim passes away

After the 20 year old victim of Hathras gangrape case passed away, several television celebrities mourned her demise and demanded justice for her.
4924 reads Mumbai
Hathras Rape Case: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Himanshi Khurana and others react as the victim passes away
The nation witnessed one of the most horrifying incidents lately after a 20 year old girl was brutally gangraped and assaulted in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district. The victim was admitted in a hospital in the national capital in an extremely critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries on September 29, after battling for her life for two weeks. This horrifying incident once again reminded the nation of the 2012 Nirbhaya case and everyone mourned the unfortunate demise. The gruesome incident sparked outrage across the nation.

In fact, several celebrities from the television industry took to social media to express their anger on the heinous crime. Karan Patel stated, “While the shameless media and judiciary is busy creating a ruckus on stupid issues for no reason, another real victim succumbed to death. I say SHOOT THEM IN PUBLIC and SET AN EXAMPLE so that NO ONE HENCE FORTH DARES TO RAPE ever AGAIN ....”

On the other hand, Vikas Dubey also condemned the incident and demanded justice for the victim. He wrote, “Make an example of them.. so that it forever sends chills down the spine of potential perpetrators #RestInPeace #manishavalmiki”.

Kamya Punjabi also expressed her opinion on the matter and wrote, “Rape jaise icecream khana ho gaya hai iss Desh meh...kaat doh saalo ko Pouting facePouting facekis baat ka intezaar hai?Jab tak kadi sazaa nahi di jayegi yahi chalta rahega...womensday manaate hai, save girl child ka naaraa lagaate hai bas...Pouting facePouting face #ManishaValmiki #Nirbhaya #Asifa da names r infinite!.”

Also Read: Hathras Case: Akshay Kumar, Richa Chadha and Bollywood celebs REACT as 20 year old victim passes away

Take a look at Television celebs’ reaction to Hathras gangrape incident:

Credits :Instagram/Twitter

