Have Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat parted ways?

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat form one of the most adorable pairs in the Telly world. The duo met in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT which was hosted by Karan Johar and formed an immediate connection in the house. Shamita and Raqesh expressed their feelings for each other in the show itself. Raqesh Bapat had also been supporting her throughout her journey in Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan. After the show also, they are often spotted together going for dates and spending quality time with each other. Their fans adorably call them 'ShaRa' and root for the duo ardently.

There are often numerous rumours about the breakup or marriage making rounds on the internet about Shamita and Rakesh. But now as per the recent report, Shamita and Raqesh have parted ways and are no longer in a relationship. As mentioned in FilmFare's report, the duo have parted ways but have immense respect for each other and will continue to be friends. However, on professional terms, they have recently worked together on a music video. Their fans will witness their chemistry once again on-screen.

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Shamita had opened up about the impact of marriage and breakup rumors on their families. Shamita shared, “Unfortunately, my entire relationship has been out there because we were on a public platform for quite some time. We did create a certain amount of fan following, and our fans love to see us together. But yes, it’s [the attention] tough. It puts a lot of pressure on two people in a relationship because you feel like you are constantly explaining yourself.”

On the professional front, Raqesh Bapat had earlier shared a poster of his upcoming project named Sarsenapati Hambirrao. Talking about Shamita Shetty, she emerged as the third runner-up of Bigg Boss 15. She managed to win several hearts due to her fierce attitude. To note, it was her third appearance on the TV reality show as earlier, she appeared on Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 3.

